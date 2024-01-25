Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 220 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.46. 4,326,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,914.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.07 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

