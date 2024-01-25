Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,352. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

