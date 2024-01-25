Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $214.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.