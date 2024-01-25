Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 115 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

FDX stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.21. 1,713,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,218. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.