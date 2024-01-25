Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 735,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.