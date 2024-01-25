Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Down 3.2%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 181,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 709,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.