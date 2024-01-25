American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $502.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

