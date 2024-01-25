American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 2,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,880. The company has a market cap of $502.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 45.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

