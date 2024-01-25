American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.4 million.

American Superconductor Stock Up 35.9 %

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,752. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

