American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,103. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

