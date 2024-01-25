AMH Equity Ltd Buys New Shares in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. AmpliTech Group makes up approximately 0.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.57.

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

