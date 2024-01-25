AMH Equity Ltd Buys Shares of 236,447 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 236,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Codexis makes up 0.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Codexis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Codexis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 462,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

View Our Latest Report on CDXS

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.