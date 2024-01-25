AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 254,232 Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Applied DNA Sciences were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 28,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,087. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APDN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

