Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,149,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.