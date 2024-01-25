Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Down 92.4% in January

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Ascletis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock remained flat at $0.21 on Thursday. 10,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Ascletis Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.