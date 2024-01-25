Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Down 92.4% in January

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.
Ascletis Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock remained flat at $0.21 on Thursday. 10,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Ascletis Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascletis Pharma
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What are fintech companies?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.