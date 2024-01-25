ASD (ASD) Market Cap Tops $32.29 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and $3.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017791 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022406 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,138.73 or 0.99991265 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00199949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04985355 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,290,852.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

