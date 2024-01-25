Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,823,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,889 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $149,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 4,758,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.