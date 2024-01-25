Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $172.21 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $172,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

