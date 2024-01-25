Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

