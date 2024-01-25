Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 10,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 35,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.06.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and supplies acoustic and thermal management solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; various processes, which include manufacturing, research and development, program management, and conversion, as well as tooling and component design and testing; and technical support that includes acoustics and thermal experts, diagnosis, tailored solutions.

