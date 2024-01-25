Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $407.97 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.16 billion and approximately $407.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $30.42 or 0.00075961 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,031,336 coins and its circulating supply is 366,998,426 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.