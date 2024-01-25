Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in January

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avance Gas Stock Down 2.4 %

Avance Gas stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

