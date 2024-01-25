Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in January

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avance Gas Stock Down 2.4 %
Avance Gas stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.
Avance Gas Company Profile
