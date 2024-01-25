AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.27. 7,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

AXS Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in AXS Cannabis ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

AXS Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

