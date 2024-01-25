Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,984,000 after buying an additional 495,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,028,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,326,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
