Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,984,000 after buying an additional 495,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,028,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,326,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.