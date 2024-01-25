Bancor (BNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.23 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $89.98 million and $4.23 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,022.98 or 0.99937659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00197794 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,723,811 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,724,423.48723362 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.66714541 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $5,237,858.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

