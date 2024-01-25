BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 0.9 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.75 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 83.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

