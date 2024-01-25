Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 139,132 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,639. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 81,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

