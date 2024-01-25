Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys $20,130,935.04 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $17,405,030.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

NYSE:BRK-A traded up $5,234.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $576,211.00. 9,345 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549,248.32.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

