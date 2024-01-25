Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 139,132 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRK-B traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,476 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.91.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

