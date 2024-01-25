BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.25 and last traded at C$20.22. Approximately 57,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 50,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.05.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.57.
