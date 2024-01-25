Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.21. The stock had a trading volume of 695,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

