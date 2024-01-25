Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 89.5% in January

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bioxytran Price Performance
Shares of BIXT stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,619. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
