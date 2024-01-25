BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $183,747.69 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $183,747.69 and $146,379.10 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00017763 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,906.60 or 1.00008826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00196880 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,056,416,614 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001147 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $181,537.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.