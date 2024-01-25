BitShares Trading Down 5.2% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BitShares has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $124,944.90 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

