Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 591.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 296,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

