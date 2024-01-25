BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The company has a market cap of C$8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.45.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

See Also

