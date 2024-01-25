BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Up 0.4%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$122.43 and last traded at C$122.43. Approximately 25,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$121.89.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.