Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 462.5% in January

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

BHFAL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 22,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,806. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.