Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 81,720 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia National Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. 196,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

