Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 725.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $10.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,480. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $303.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.