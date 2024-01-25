Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $583.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 569,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,000. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

