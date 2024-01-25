CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Major Shareholder Acquires $900,417.20 in Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CALC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 10,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,592. CalciMedica, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, November 13th.
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.
