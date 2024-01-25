Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

CCBG stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

