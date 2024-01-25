Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $165.16 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 914,612 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $165,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 24,602,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,629,145. The company has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

