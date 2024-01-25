Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $743,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.58.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $25.20 on Thursday, reaching $182.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,494,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,626,188. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $580.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.