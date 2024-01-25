Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 590,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,313. The company has a market cap of $859.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,100 shares of company stock worth $207,090. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

