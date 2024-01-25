CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 492.3% in January

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

