Celestia Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $15.21 or 0.00038190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $148.86 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,018,849,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,892,843 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,018,630,136.986235 with 159,673,664.736235 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 15.7455272 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $211,992,230.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

