Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $19.50. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 4,007 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company has a market cap of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

