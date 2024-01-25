China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 335.6% in January

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 335.6% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at 0.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.77 and a 200 day moving average of 0.98. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of 0.76 and a 12 month high of 0.77.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
