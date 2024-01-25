China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 335.6% in January

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 335.6% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at 0.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.77 and a 200 day moving average of 0.98. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of 0.76 and a 12 month high of 0.77.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

China Conch Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.